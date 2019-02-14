TYLER, Texas — Bishop Gorman announced Thursday afternoon Coach Brady McCoy will take over the position of head football coach for the 2018-2019 season.

The school recently hired Jordan Cantrell, who then accepted a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.

McCoy is currently Bishop Gorman's high school baseball coach and middle school football coach. He also coached quarterbacks for the Crusaders.

In addition to coaching, McCoy serves as a teacher in government, economics and world history.

“I have had the privilege of working at Bishop Gorman for two years and have developed a deep respect for the Tyler Catholic School community,” Coach McCoy said. “I look forward to continuing the mission of the school and developing an even stronger football program”.

The Crusaders finished 6-5 last year, losing in the first round of the playoffs.