UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage dominates Wimberley 42-0 to win 9th UIL state championship

From all of us at CBS19, congratulations Carthage!

ARLINGTON, Texas — In the words of  DJ Khaled, "and another one..."

The No. 1 Carthage Bulldogs (16-0) topped the No. 2 Wimberley Texans (15-1) 42-0 to win the UIL 4A-Div. II state championship — their ninth state title in the past 10 years. The teams went head-to-head at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The two teams weren't strangers having faced off in 2020 when the Bulldogs topped the Texans 38-7 in the state semifinals.

And with that, the 2022 East Texas high school football season officially comes to an end.

Check out the best plays from Carthage's stellar 2022 campaign below:

