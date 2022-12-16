UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage dominates Wimberley 42-0 to win 9th UIL state championship

From all of us at CBS19, congratulations Carthage!

ARLINGTON, Texas — In the words of DJ Khaled, "and another one..."

The No. 1 Carthage Bulldogs (16-0) topped the No. 2 Wimberley Texans (15-1) 42-0 to win the UIL 4A-Div. II state championship — their ninth state title in the past 10 years. The teams went head-to-head at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The two teams weren't strangers having faced off in 2020 when the Bulldogs topped the Texans 38-7 in the state semifinals.

And with that, the 2022 East Texas high school football season officially comes to an end.

And just like that, Coach Scott Surratt is a perfect 9-0 in state title games ! @carthagedawgs is bringing another one home to ETX! 42-0! Full recap tonight on @kytxcbs19 #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs #UILstate pic.twitter.com/CddynK8vvB — Ashley Moore (@MooreAshleyE) December 16, 2022