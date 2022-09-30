UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage tramples Brownsboro 69-13

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Carthage Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Brownsboro Bears in the sixth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Carthage came away with the win, defeating Brownsboro, 69-13.
Click the video above for the highlights.
