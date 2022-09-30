x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Under The Lights

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage tramples Brownsboro 69-13

For more East Texas high school football action, visit https://www.cbs19.tv/under-the-lights.

More Videos

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Carthage Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Brownsboro Bears in the sixth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

Carthage came away with the win, defeating Brownsboro, 69-13.

Click the video above for the highlights.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out