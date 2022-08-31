CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Gilmer's Alan Metzel

After a dominant opening night performance against heavy-weight Chapel Hill, Gilmer's head coach is our coach of the week.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILMER, Texas — It was the most highly anticipated matchup in week one, the Gilmer Buckeyes versus the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. Gilmer capitalized on turnovers, eventually stunning the Bulldogs, 51-27.

“I did not expect the score to be that that big of a difference" Gilmer head football coach Alan Metzel said. "But it had to do with the turnovers and credit to our defense, you know, picking up seven turnovers. That is just more than a coach could ever ask for.”

It was a dominant effort from both sides of the ball, all while players battled the elements, fighting cramps on a very humid Friday night.

“On our defense, we played 30 different kids in the game," Metzel said. "Our offense played 25 different kids. But that's something that we try to promote, which makes guys want to come out and be a part and they know they're gonna get an opportunity to go out there.”

One player who plans to seize every game this season is running back Ashton Haynes. Haynes ran for 150 yards with two touchdowns on the ground and one in the air. He credited his opening performance to the leadership from the coaching staff.

“Coach Metzel is an amazing coach," Haynes said. "I mean, he's always been with me throughout the years and he's been a very good mentor to me, and I respect him a lot.”

Going back to the state championship game is the goal, but Metzel emphasized taking it one day at a time.

"You have to go back Monday," Metzel said. "You have to be able to be consistent Tuesday, you've got to have a great run through on Thursday. You got to put it on the field on Friday. You can't just go 'well, we had a great week last week.' No different than we can't say, 'we had a great year last year.' You know, it's all about today. It's all about the moment. So that's what we're working for."