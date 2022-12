Chapel Hill will take on Boerne at the Alamodome.

TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill has made it to the state semifinals of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs and that means extensive travel to go head-to-head with their next opponent.

The district has canceled classes Friday, Dec. 9, to accommodate travel plans for the team and fans who want to make their way to San Antonio to watch the Bulldogs take on Boerne at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome.

Classes will resume Monday, Dec. 12.