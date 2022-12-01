x
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview Christian Heritage takes down Bracken to win 1st TAPPS football state title

Way to go, Sentinels!

WACO, Texas — What a year it's been for the Christian Heritage Sentinels — and what better way to cap it off than with a state title win!

Christian Heritage, led by head coach and athletic director Griff Mauldin, defeated Bulverde's Bracken Christian, 36-20, at Waco ISD Stadium on Thursday to claim the TAPPS 6-man State Championship — a first for the Longview private school.

The Sentinels will finish the 2022 season with a 12-2 record, but more importantly, a nice piece of hardware to add to their trophy case!

From all of us at CBS19 and across East Texas, congratulations! Way to go, Sentinels!

