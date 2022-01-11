CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Jefferson's Antwain Jimmerson

After leading the Jefferson to a two-day, two-overtime victory over the then undefeated in district Tatum Eagles, Antwain Jimmerson is our coach of the week.

JEFFERSON, Texas — It was set to be one of the biggest matchups slated in #bEastTexas football week 10: two undefeated in-district foes squaring off in a game that will likely determine the district champion.

The 3-0 Jefferson Bulldogs were set to visit the 3-0 Tatum Eagles on a rainy Friday night, but that game was later postponed to Saturday due to severe weather in the area.

"We kind of just sat around about nine o'clock trying to figure out if we will continue on that night on Friday night," Jefferson coach Antwain Jimmerson said. "Then once me and Coach Keeling got together, we decided to back it up and continue to next day."

The Bulldogs were up 10 to nothing at the stoppage, but the Tatum Eagles rallied back, tying the game at 22 to force overtime.

Jefferson scored first in overtime thanks to a 5-yard touchdown run from senior Chris Bowman.

"Whenever it's short yardage, I tell coach to give it to me," Bowman said. "I was nervous at all, I knew I would get in and get my team to score."

But what earned Jimmerson coach of the week was his gutsy call to go for two after the score.

"I always feel like, especially being on the road, you have to try to win the game," Jimmerson said. "We were up 10-0, then they came back. So now we're tied up going overtime. So at that point, they got a lot of momentum we need to try to seize it right now and we did."

Bowman converted the two point conversion, and on the very next drive, the Bulldogs defense foiled a two-point conversion attempt for the Eagles, winning the game.

"I don't know if anyone thought much of our team going into the season," Jimmerson said. "But you know, our guys have high expectations."