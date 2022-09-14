CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Longview's John King

Longview Lobo head coach John King earned career win No. 200 with a 69-0 victory over Tyler Legacy, giving him CBS19 Coach of the Week honors.

LONGVIEW, Texas — It's district play time for District 7-5A Division I football and the Longview Lobos are coming in red hot after a 69-0 win against Tyler Legacy in Tyler.

"We made plays offensively," Longview Lobo head football coach John King said. "We get three quick scores in a row, a big touchdown catch, two consecutive touchdowns on defense and back to back snaps. We kind of blew the thing open but you know Tyler Legacy is a better football team and it just wasn't their night."

It was certainly a night to remember for coach King, who earned his 200th career win in the lop-sided victory in just his 19th season coaching.

"There's no secret to what took to get to 200 wins," King said. "I have a great administration that gives plenty of support. We have a good program, great assistant coaches, there's very low turnover. And of course you can't forget about the players and their parents. We're very fortunate here. These parents in Longview allow you to coach their kids."

Coaching kids hard like Jax Norman. The senior left tackle is the leader of the offensive line, a position group very near and dear to coach King.

"He told us the other day he said, 'You know, I'm the head coach, but I also coach the o-line,'" Norman impersonated. "'Don't go out there and embarrass me. So it feels good to play on the coach King and I'm proud to play for coach King."

The team making very few mistakes this far into the season. Coached well and led by quarterback Jordan Allen. Allen completed 12 of 16 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns against Tyler Legacy.