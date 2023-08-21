DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker, inspiring hometown of Arp

DeMarvion Overshown's journey has the next generation of Tigers hoping to be just like him.

ARP, Texas — One call on an April night in Tyler changed DeMarvion Overshown's life forever.

As he was waiting to hear his name read by Roger Goodell at his NFL Draft party, he received a call from a Dallas area code. Shortly after that, he knew that his childhood dream was about to become a reality.

A few months later, Overshown has been nothing short of impressive at training camp in Oxnard, CA. He's opened the eyes of many of his coaches, namely defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and head coach Mike McCarthy. As a third-round pick, usually time on the field rookie year is limited. However, Overshown seems to be playing himself into an every week role.

His undeniable work ethic has earned him fans all over the place, from his time in Austin for the Texas Longhorns, to Dallas as a rookie linebacker. But the residents of one small town hidden away in the Pineywoods of East Texas will always be his biggest fans.

"Small town Arp," said Overshown. "The community is so strong that it feels like we've got a 20,000-person community. But it's just a little small town, 900 people. But I know they're always with me, so it's easy to go out there and do what I'm supposed to do. Then, I can come home and feel loved and feel celebrated."

Arp, Texas -- blink and you could miss it! In a town where Sundays are for church and America's Team, they will always root for their new favorite Cowboy, none other than Overshown.

It's certainly inspired the next generation of Arp Tigers, many of whom grew up watching Overshown excel on the very field they now play on.

"Demarvion is a role model, not just for the football team, but for the whole community," said senior Christian Ward. "A lot of us have watched him since elementary, so we all look up to him."

It also lets the Tigers know that no matter how small the town may be, if you have the talent, they will find you.

"It lets you know that anybody in our small town can be something really big one day," said senior Frank Smith. "You just have to keep putting in the effort and try your best."

Overshown himself always keeps a big piece of Arp and all of East Texas with him as he continues his rise to success in the NFL. For him, he serves a bigger purpose than just going out and playing football. He's also building the path and inspiring the next generation of East Texas athletes to be just like him one day.