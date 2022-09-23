WEEK 5: East Texas high school football scoreboard

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 5 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.
SCORES - FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
Tyler Legacy 7 - Mesquite 23 (HALFTIME)
Lufkin 7 - Forney 26 (HALFTIME)
Brownsboro 7 - Van 14 (HALFTIME)
Bullard 0 - Carthage 42 (2Q)
Pine Tree 0 - Marshall 14 (HALFTIME)
Mount Vernon 14 - Mineola 15 (HALFTIME)
Whitehouse 7 - Nacogdoches 14 (HALFTIME)
Henderson 3 - Lindale 21 (HALFTIME)
Harleton 0 - Frankston 16 (HALFTIME)
Gunter 38 - Gladewater 0 (HALFTIME)
West Rusk 28 - Arp 21 (2Q)
Athens 10 - Jacksonville 10 (HALFTIME)
Lancaster 13 - Longview 7 (2Q)
Spring Hill 7 - Grace 20 (2Q)
Kilgore 15 - Palestine 0 (2Q)