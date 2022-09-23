x
Under The Lights

WEEK 5: East Texas high school football scoreboard

For all the best high school football highlights, check out Under the Lights at 10PM on CBS19!

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 5 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Tyler Legacy 7 - Mesquite 23 (HALFTIME)

Lufkin 7 - Forney 26 (HALFTIME)

Brownsboro 7 - Van 14 (HALFTIME) 

Bullard 0 - Carthage 42 (2Q) 

Pine Tree 0 - Marshall 14 (HALFTIME) 

Mount Vernon 14 - Mineola 15 (HALFTIME) 

Whitehouse 7 - Nacogdoches 14 (HALFTIME) 

Henderson 3 - Lindale 21 (HALFTIME) 

Harleton 0 - Frankston 16 (HALFTIME) 

Gunter 38 - Gladewater 0 (HALFTIME) 

West Rusk 28 - Arp 21 (2Q) 

Athens 10 - Jacksonville 10 (HALFTIME) 

Lancaster 13 - Longview 7 (2Q) 

Spring Hill 7 - Grace 20 (2Q) 

Kilgore 15 - Palestine 0 (2Q) 

