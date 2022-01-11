x
Under The Lights

WEEK 11: East Texas high school football scoreboard

For all the best high school football highlights, check out Under the Lights at 10PM on CBS19!

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 11 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - THURSDAY, NOV. 3

Daingerfield 0 - Harmony 0 (1Q) 

Rockwall 0 - Tyler Legacy 0 (1Q) 

Tyler 0 - Forney 0 (1Q) 

Van 0 - Bullard 0 (1Q) 

Gladewater 0 - White Oak 0 (1Q) 

Chapel Hill 0 - Kilgore 0 (1Q) 

West Mesquite 0 - Longview 0 (1Q) 

Troup 0 - Grand Saline 0 (1Q) 

Marshall 0 - Whitehouse 0 (1Q) 

Edgewood 0 - West Rusk 0 (1Q) 

Center 0 - Brownsboro 0 (1Q) 

Texas High 0 - Pine Tree 0 (1Q) 

