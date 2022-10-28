x
Under The Lights

WEEK 10: East Texas high school football scoreboard

For all the best high school football highlights, check out Under the Lights at 10PM on CBS19!

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 10 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - THURSDAY, OCT. 27

Overton 10 - Carlisle 70 (FINAL)

Longview 42 - Tyler High 3 (FINAL) 

Athens 28 - Chapel Hill 48 (FINAL) 

Brownsboro 23 - Rusk 48 (FINAL) 

Harleton 21 - Beckville 76 (FINAL)

Garrison 40 - San Augustine 14 (FINAL)

Tyler Legacy 31 - North Forney 24 (FINAL)

Lufkin 24 - Mesquite 16 (FINAL)

Bullard 29 - Center 62 (FINAL)

SCORES - FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Jefferson 0 - Tatum 0 (1Q)

Winona 0 - Troup 0 (1Q)

Atlanta 0 - Gladewater (1Q) 

Dallas Bishop 0 - Grace 0 (1Q) 

Lindale 0 - Jacksonville 0 (1Q) 

Carthage 0 - Van 0 (1Q) 

Spring Hill 0 - Gilmer 0 (1Q)

