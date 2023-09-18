x
Under The Lights

WEEK 5: East Texas high school football scoreboard

For all the best high school football highlights, check out Under the Lights at 10PM on CBS19!

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 5 of the 2023 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

McKinney North 0 - Tyler High 0 (1Q)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Marshall 0 - Pine Tree 0 (1Q)

Grace 0 - Spring Hill 0 (1Q)

Van 0 - Brownsboro 0 (1Q)

Elkhart 0 - White Oak 0 (1Q)

Beckville 0 - Big Sandy 0 (1Q)

Carthage 0 - Bullard 0 (1Q)

Atlanta 0 - Brook Hill 0 (1Q)

Arp 0 - West Rusk 0 (1Q)

Nacogdoches 0 - Whitehouse 0 (1Q)

Lindale 0 - Henderson 0 (1Q)

Palestine 0 - Kilgore 0 (1Q)

Mesquite 0 - Tyler Legacy 0 (1Q)

