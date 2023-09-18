WEEK 5: East Texas high school football scoreboard

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 5 of the 2023 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
McKinney North 0 - Tyler High 0 (1Q)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Marshall 0 - Pine Tree 0 (1Q)
Grace 0 - Spring Hill 0 (1Q)
Van 0 - Brownsboro 0 (1Q)
Elkhart 0 - White Oak 0 (1Q)
Beckville 0 - Big Sandy 0 (1Q)
Carthage 0 - Bullard 0 (1Q)
Atlanta 0 - Brook Hill 0 (1Q)
Arp 0 - West Rusk 0 (1Q)
Nacogdoches 0 - Whitehouse 0 (1Q)
Lindale 0 - Henderson 0 (1Q)
Palestine 0 - Kilgore 0 (1Q)
Mesquite 0 - Tyler Legacy 0 (1Q)