Under The Lights

WEEK 4: East Texas high school football scoreboard

For all the best high school football highlights, check out Under the Lights at 10PM on CBS19!

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 4 of the 2023 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Lufkin 0 - Longview 0 (1Q)

West Rusk 0 - Tatum 0 (1Q)

Brownsboro 0 - Spring Hill 0 (1Q)

Paul Pewitt 0 - Troup 0 (1Q)

Lindale 0 - Gilmer 0 (1Q)

Malakoff 0 - Gladewater 0 (1Q)

Nacogdoches 0 - Chapel Hill 0 (1Q)

Tenaha 0 - Arp 0 (1Q)

Texas High 0 - Tyler Legacy 0 (1Q)

Henderson 0 - Whitehouse 0 (1Q)

New Boston 0 - Winnsboro 0 (1Q)

Bullard 0 - Mineola 0 (1Q)

