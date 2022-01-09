x
Under The Lights

WEEK 2: East Texas high school football scores

For all the best high school football highlights, check out Under the Lights at 10PM on CBS19!

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 2 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

All Saints 6 - Overton 45 (FINAL)

Tatum 35 - Daingerfield 48 (FINAL)

SCORES - FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

Grace 0 - Wills Point 0 (1Q) 

Tyler High 0 - Tyler Legacy 0 (1Q) 

Troup 0 - Carlisle 0 (1Q) 

Mineola 0 - Hughes Springs 0 (1Q) 

Winnsboro 0 - Canton 0 (1Q) 

Nacogdoches 0 - Lufkin 0 (1Q) 

Garrison 0 - Arp 0 (1Q) 

Henderson 0 - Hallsville 0 (1Q) 

Kilgore 0 - Gilmer 0 (1Q) 

Pine Tree 0 - Van 0 (1Q) 

Whitehouse 0 - Jacksonville 0 (1Q) 

Harmony 0 - White Oak 0 (1Q) 

Spring Hill 0 - Center 0 (1Q) 

Marshall 0 - Longview 0 (1Q) 

Carthage 0 - Pittsburg 0 (1Q) 

West Rusk 0 - Sabine 0 (1Q) 

Gladewater 0 - Mount Vernon 0 (1Q) 

Caddo Mills 0 - Bullard 0 (1Q) 

Chapel Hill 0 - Van 0 (1Q)

