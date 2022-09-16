x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Under The Lights

WEEK 4: East Texas high school football scoreboard

For all the best high school football highlights, check out Under the Lights at 10PM on CBS19!

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 4 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Longview 0 - Lufkin 0 (1Q)

North Mesquite 0 - Tyler High 0 (1Q) 

Tyler Legacy 0 - Texas High 0 (1Q) 

Arp 0 - Tenaha 0 (1Q) 

Mineola 0 - Bullard 0 (1Q) 

Carthage 0 - Marshall 0 (1Q) 

Mabank 0 - Canton 0 (1Q) 

Spring Hill 0 - Brownsboro 0 (1Q) 

Troup 0 - Paul Pewitt 0 (1Q) 

Gilmer 0 - Lindale 0 (1Q) 

Alto 0 - Garrison 0 (1Q) 

Chapel Hill 0 - Nacogdoches 0 (1Q) 

Tatum 0 - West Rusk 0 (1Q) 

Gladewater 0 - Malakoff 0 (1Q) 

Hallsville 0 - Kilgore 0 (1Q) 

Jacksonville 0 - Pine Tree 0 (1Q) 

Whitehouse 0 - Henderson 0

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out