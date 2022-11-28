LIST: East Texas high school football teams move on to Rd. 4 in playoffs; Longview's Christian Heritage to play for 1st state title

TYLER, Texas — Are you ready for some high school football (playoffs edition)?!
Ten East Texas teams are still alive in the TAPPS and UIL High School Football Playoffs.
The following games are scheduled for this week to see who will move on (UIL) and who will take home the title (TAPPS):
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
Christian Heritage (11-2) vs. Bracken Christian (11-2) - 11AM at Waco ISD Stadium (Six-Man Div. III State Championship)
Christian Heritage will play for the school's first-ever state title. Go Sentinels!
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
Kilgore (10-3) vs. Chapel Hill (11-2) - 7PM at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler
Newton (12-1) vs. Harmony (8-5) - 7PM at SFA's Homer Bryce Stadium
Mansfield (13-0) vs. Longview (13-0) - 7PM at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Carthage (13-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2) - 7PM at Marshall Maverick Stadium
Cooper (13-0) vs. Timpson (13-0) - 7PM at Lindale Eagle Stadium
Mart (13-0) vs. Lovelady (12-0) - 7PM at A&M Consolidated's Tiger Stadium
Grandview (11-2) vs. Malakoff (12-1) - 7:30PM at Waxahachie's Lumpkins Stadium
Tune in to Under the Lights Friday night at 10:15PM for all the highlights and to see who's moving on!