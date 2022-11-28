LIST: East Texas high school football teams move on to Rd. 4 in playoffs; Longview's Christian Heritage to play for 1st state title

Ten East Texas teams are still alive in the TAPPS and UIL High School Football Playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Are you ready for some high school football (playoffs edition)?!

Ten East Texas teams are still alive in the TAPPS and UIL High School Football Playoffs.

The following games are scheduled for this week to see who will move on (UIL) and who will take home the title (TAPPS):

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

Christian Heritage (11-2) vs. Bracken Christian (11-2) - 11AM at Waco ISD Stadium (Six-Man Div. III State Championship)

Christian Heritage will play for the school's first-ever state title. Go Sentinels!

For the first time in CHCS Football program history, the Sentinels are headed to STATE! 🏈 #sentinelstrong #chcslongview #statebound Posted by Christian Heritage Classical School on Friday, November 25, 2022

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

Kilgore (10-3) vs. Chapel Hill (11-2) - 7PM at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler

Newton (12-1) vs. Harmony (8-5) - 7PM at SFA's Homer Bryce Stadium

Mansfield (13-0) vs. Longview (13-0) - 7PM at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Cooper (13-0) vs. Timpson (13-0) - 7PM at Lindale Eagle Stadium

Mart (13-0) vs. Lovelady (12-0) - 7PM at A&M Consolidated's Tiger Stadium

Grandview (11-2) vs. Malakoff (12-1) - 7:30PM at Waxahachie's Lumpkins Stadium