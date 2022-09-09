UNDER THE LIGHTS: Chapel Hill defeats Greenville 69-20

TYLER, Texas — The Greenville Lions went head-to-head with the Chapel Hill Bulldogs in the third week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Chapel Hill came away with the win, defeating Greenville, 69-20.
Click the video above for the highlights.
