UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore takes down Hallsville 41-20

KILGORE, Texas — The Hallsville Bobcats went head-to-head with the Kilgore Bulldogs in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Hallsville, 41-20.
Click the video above for the highlights.
