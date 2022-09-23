UNDER THE LIGHTS: Frankston gets by Harleton 16-12

FRANKSTON, Texas — The Harleton Wildcats went head-to-head with the Frankston Indians in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Frankston came away with the win, defeating Harleton, 16-12
Click the video above for the highlights.
