Under The Lights

UNDER THE LIGHTS: White Oak tops Harmony 39-32

For more East Texas high school football action, visit https://www.cbs19.tv/under-the-lights.

WHITE OAK, Texas — The Harmony Eagles went head-to-head with the White Oak Roughnecks in the second week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

White Oak came away with the win, defeating Harmony, 39-32.

Click the video above for the highlights.

