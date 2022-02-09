UNDER THE LIGHTS: White Oak tops Harmony 39-32

WHITE OAK, Texas — The Harmony Eagles went head-to-head with the White Oak Roughnecks in the second week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
White Oak came away with the win, defeating Harmony, 39-32.
Click the video above for the highlights.
