
Under The Lights

WEEK 6: East Texas high school football scoreboard

For all the best high school football highlights, check out Under the Lights at 10PM on CBS19!

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 6 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Quitman 0 - Troup 0 (1Q)

Palestine 0 - Chapel Hill 0 (1Q) 

Center 0 - Rusk 0 (1Q) 

Jacksonville 0 - Kilgore 0 (1Q) 

Nacogdoches 0 - Pine Tree 0 (1Q) 

Lindale 0 - Athens 0 (1Q) 

Carthage 0 - Brownsboro 0 (1Q) 

Ore City 0 - Big Sandy 0 (1Q) 

Arp 0 - Winona 0 (1Q) 

Van 0 - Canton 0 (1Q) 

Beckville 0 - Hawkins 0 (1Q) 

Frankston 0 - Union Grove 0 (1Q) 

Marshall 0 - Hallsville 0 (1Q) 

