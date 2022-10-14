x
Under The Lights

WEEK 8: East Texas high school football scoreboard

For all the best high school football highlights, check out Under the Lights at 10PM on CBS19!

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 8 of the 2022 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

SCORES - FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Queen City 0 - Harmony 0 (1Q)

White Oak 0 - Tatum 0 (1Q) 

Tyler Legacy 0 - Mesquite Horn 0 (1Q) 

Longview 0 - North Mesquite 0 (1Q) 

Lindale 0 - Chapel Hill 0 (1Q) 

Carthage 0 - Rusk 0 (1Q) 

Whitehouse 0 - Hallsville 0 (1Q) 

Liberty-Eylau 0 - Gilmer 0 (1Q) 

Arp 0 - Troup 0 (1Q) 

West Mesquite 0 - Tyler High 0 (1Q) 

West Rusk 0 - Grand Saline 0 (1Q) 

Henderson 0 - Kilgore 0 (1Q) 

Sabine 0 - Gladewater 0 (1Q) 

