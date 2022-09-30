x
Under The Lights

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore rolls over Jacksonville 56-7

For more East Texas high school football action, visit https://www.cbs19.tv/under-the-lights.

KILGORE, Texas — The Jacksonville Indians went head-to-head with the Kilgore Bulldogs in the sixth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Jacksonville, 56-7.

Click the video above for the highlights.

