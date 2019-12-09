TYLER, Texas — John Tyler and Longview are two of the most historic football programs in all of East Texas.

On Thursday, they will square off at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The game will be featured on ESPN 2 as a part of the 2019 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase.

Longview will be looking to repeat the unblemished success of their 2018 campaign while John Tyler hopes salvage their season.

Longview comes into the Week 3 matchup with a 2-0 recording, coming off last year's state championship.

After escaping Lufkin with a 24-21 victory, the Lobos dismantled Marshall 53-0.

John Tyler had high hopes coming into the season after reaching the playoffs last season. However, the Lions have stumbled to an 0-2 start, including a 34-7 upset defeat at the hands of their crosstown rivals Robert E. Lee.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m.