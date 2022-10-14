UNDER THE LIGHTS: Gilmer takes down Liberty-Eylau 59-20

GILMER, Texas — The Liberty-Eylau Leopards went head-to-head with the Gilmer Buckeyes in the eighth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Gilmer came away with the win, defeating Liberty-Eylau, 59-20.
Click the video above for the highlights.
GILMER, Texas — The Liberty-Eylau Leopards went head-to-head with the Gilmer Buckeyes in the eighth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Gilmer came away with the win, defeating Liberty-Eylau, 59-20.
Click the video above for the highlights.
Paid Advertisement