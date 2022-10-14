x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Under The Lights

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Chapel Hill bounces Lindale 79-45

For more East Texas high school football action, visit https://www.cbs19.tv/under-the-lights.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The Lindale Eagles went head-to-head with the Chapel Hill Bulldogs in the eighth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

Chapel Hill came away with the win, defeating Lindale, 79-45.

Click the video above for the highlights.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out