Longview Lobos kick off spring practice to prepare for another big season ahead

Ranked at the top of 5A for most of last season, the Lobos continue to build on their foundation of success in the spring.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Lobos are no stranger to success. As one of the top football teams in the state, they know that the target will always be on their back.

However, you can't achieve success in the fall without building the fundamentals of the game in the spring.

"It's the little things -- blocking, tackling, throwing, catching. We're making sure our alignments are right," said head coach John King. "We really have to focus on the little things, not as much the schemes. We'll see who's going to put in the effort it's going to take to win games."

The Lobos will be replacing key players, such as Jalen Hale and Jordan Allen, but will still return with valuable experience on both sides of the ball.

Left guard Jacoby Watts will continue to anchor the line, while Chase Smith brings tenacity and game experience to help bolster the dangerous Lobo defense.

"It feels great being a leader. You get to play at a higher speed. You get smarter over the years," Smith said. "You get physical and stronger and you get how the game goes."

Longview will also return two of the top athletes in the entire state in corner Willie Nelson and running back Taylor Tatum. When those two guys are at their best, it will continue to be very difficult to take down the Lobos.

However, King said those two guys bring more to the table than just their production on the field.

"Well, the first thing is playmaking ability. Those are high character kids, great teammates, and hard workers," King said. "When your best players are your hardest workers, it sure helps your team culture."