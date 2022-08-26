UNDER THE LIGHTS: Malakoff gets by West Rusk 28-7

NEW LONDON, Texas — The Malakoff Tigers went head-to-head with the West Rusk Raiders in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
The Tigers came away with the win, defeating the Raiders, 28-7.
Click the video above for the highlights.
