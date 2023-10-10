Overton football off to best start since 1993

Under a new head coach and a mindset shift, the Mustangs have built back a program of success.

OVERTON, Texas — It's been three decades since the Overton football program has seen success like they are today. It's brought a new energy to the faithful community, who have endured two zero-win seasons in the last five years.

Now, the Mustangs sit at 6-0, an undefeated record this far into the season that nobody in the region saw coming.

"It just shows what kind of work our kids have put in and what kind of work our coaches have put in," said head coach Scotty Laymance. "They all kind of bought in. Our mantra is all in."

Laymance is in his first year as head coach in Overton after serving as offensive coordinator the year prior. He noticed right away the potential and skill the Mustang squad had, and he knew it would soon translate to on the field success.

"They play for each other. We have a very supportive community behind us, and they take great pride in that," Laymance said. "They want to represent the kelly green and white. Our kids have really fought for each other all year long, and it's really impressive to see."

The Mustangs are led by playmakers all over the roster, most notably at quarterback. Junior Bryce Still has electrified the team both on and off the field. His play has been the sparkplug to their undefeated record.

Additionally, Still has been the kind of player also seen as an "on the field coach," as a leader to the rest of his teammates in good times and in the rough stretches too.

"It just shows the hard work we put in all offseason. We can get the ball outside, spread it around and run it too," Still said. "It's a pleasure and our boys are playing great."

However, the team knows the work is just beginning. The district championship is now within their reach. But with some tough district games ahead, they know they have to put their hot start to the side and just focus on continuously getting better every single week.

"We play in a very tough district. So, we're just trying to prepare day by day. It's kind of coach speak, but we want to be 1-0 at the end of the day and the end of the week," Laymance said. "We haven't really focused on anything outside of our control. We have to control what we can control and just be the best we can each day."