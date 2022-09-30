UNDER THE LIGHTS: Palestine-Chapel Hill game moved to 3:30PM due to stadium light issues

Fans who pre-purchased a ticket from PISD and ae unable to make the game due to its new time will be issued a refund with he return of the ticket.

TYLER, Texas — The Palestine-Chapel Hill game will be moving up four hours due to issues with the stadium lights.

According to Palestine ISD, Chapel Hill has had technical difficulties with the stadium lights and were unable to repair them Friday morning.

The game time has now changed to 3:30 p.m., still at Chapel Hill.

"Students who are directly involved with the game will be dismissed to participate in the game," PISD said. "There will be no other changes to the schedules on any campuses today. All afternoon buses and dismissals will remain the same.