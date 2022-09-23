x
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Marshall beats Pine Tree 36-7

For more East Texas high school football action, visit https://www.cbs19.tv/under-the-lights.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Pine Tree Pirates went head-to-head with the Marshall Mavericks in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

Marshall came away with the win, defeating Pine Tree, 36-7.

Click the video above for the highlights.

