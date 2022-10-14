x
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Harmony shuts out Queen City 52-0

HARMONY, Texas — The Queen City Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Harmony Eagles in the eighth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

Harmony came away with the win, defeating Queen City, 52-0.

Click the video above for the highlights.

