Ricklan Holmes resigns as head football coach at Tyler High School

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD and Tyler High head football coach Ricklan Holmes have parted ways.

Holmes' resignation was confirmed by CBS19 on Friday and will be effective at the end of the contract year, per Tyler ISD.

Tyler ISD Athletics would like to thank Coach Holmes for his hard work and dedication to Tyler High and the student-athletes for the last 11 years,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “He has played an important role in building the Tyler High Football program, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Holmes graduated from Tyler ISD in 1998 and went on to play collegiate football at Oklahoma State University. He graduated from OSU in 2003.

He was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

In 2007, Holmes returned to Tyler as an assistant coach under Dereck Rush. He took over the program in 2012.

Tyler ISD says the search for the new Tyler High coach will begin immediately.