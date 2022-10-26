Carthage's Scott Surratt is 1 win shy of 200 for career

More importantly to Surratt, he has his team in position to clinch the District 8-4A Division II title with a win Friday at Van.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARTHAGE, Texas — Scott Surratt is approaching what would be a milestone for any head coach — but definitely in the sport of football.

The Carthage Bulldogs head football coach needs just one more victory to reach to 200 for his career.

Did I mention that he’s only in year 16 and that a typical regular season consists of just 10 games?

More importantly to Surratt, he has his team in position to clinch the District 8-4A Division II title with a win Friday at Van.