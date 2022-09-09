x
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Timpson gets by Daingerfield 54-28

DAINGERFIELD, Texas — The Timpson Bears went head-to-head with the Daingerfield Tigers in the third week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

TImpson came away with the win, defeating Daingerfield, 54-28.

