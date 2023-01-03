Tyler Legacy head football coach Joe Willis to retire at end of contract year

“After 30 years in public education and fourteen as a head football coach, I am making plans to retire at the end of the year, Coach Willis said via a press release from Tyler ISD. “I want to thank Tyler Legacy High School and the many wonderful players, teachers, and administrators I have been able to serve during that time. I am proud of the progress our staff and players have made over the past three seasons, including winning the first playoff game in the last eleven years and winning a bi-district championship the previous two seasons. I am especially proud of our program being recognized as a state finalist in a National High School Academic excellence award and seeing seven of our players achieve full scholarships to play football at the highest level. My family has enjoyed our time in Tyler and made many friendships we will cherish. This decision, while a difficult one, will allow me to continue my education and pursue life goals in my second career.”