Tyler Legacy head football coach Joe Willis to retire at end of contract year

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Legacy head football coach and campus athletic coordinator Joe Willis has announced he will retire at the end of this contract year.
“After 30 years in public education and fourteen as a head football coach, I am making plans to retire at the end of the year, Coach Willis said via a press release from Tyler ISD. “I want to thank Tyler Legacy High School and the many wonderful players, teachers, and administrators I have been able to serve during that time. I am proud of the progress our staff and players have made over the past three seasons, including winning the first playoff game in the last eleven years and winning a bi-district championship the previous two seasons. I am especially proud of our program being recognized as a state finalist in a National High School Academic excellence award and seeing seven of our players achieve full scholarships to play football at the highest level. My family has enjoyed our time in Tyler and made many friendships we will cherish. This decision, while a difficult one, will allow me to continue my education and pursue life goals in my second career.”
Coach Willis will finish his 14-year career as a head coach with a 113-62 record. He also racked up six district championships at four schools, two state championship appearances and one state title. He also earned Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Coach of the Year honors in 2012.
“Tyler ISD Athletics would like to thank Coach Willis for his hard work, dedication, and commitment to Tyler Legacy High School and the student-athletes for the last three years,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said in a press release. “He has played an essential role in building the Tyler Legacy High Football program, and we wish him all the best in his new chapter ahead.”
The hunt is not on for not only a new head football coach for Tyler Legacy, but also at Tyler High after the school parted ways with Ricklan Holmes in late 2022.