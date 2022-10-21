x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Under The Lights

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Beckville defeats Frankston 55-0

For more East Texas high school football action, visit https://www.cbs19.tv/under-the-lights.

More Videos

FRANKSTON, Texas — The Beckville Bearcats went head-to-head with the Frankston Indians in the ninth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

Beckville came away with the win, defeating Frankston, 55-0.

Click the video above for the highlights.

RELATED: UNDER THE LIGHTS: Beckville takes out Harmony 51-29

RELATED: UNDER THE LIGHTS: Frankston topples Union Grove 45-0

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out