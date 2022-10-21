UNDER THE LIGHTS: Beckville defeats Frankston 55-0

FRANKSTON, Texas — The Beckville Bearcats went head-to-head with the Frankston Indians in the ninth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Beckville came away with the win, defeating Frankston, 55-0.
