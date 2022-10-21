x
Under The Lights

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta defeats White Oak 32-15

For more East Texas high school football action, visit https://www.cbs19.tv/under-the-lights.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the White Oak Roughnecks in the ninth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Pine Tree, 32-15.

Click the video above for the highlights.

