x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Under The Lights

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Lancaster tops Tyler High 55-9

For more East Texas high school football action, visit https://www.cbs19.tv/under-the-lights.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The Lancaster Tigers went head-to-head with the Tyler High Lions in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

Lancaster came away with the win, defeating Tyler High, 55-9.

Click the video above for the highlights.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out