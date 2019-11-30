Playoffs Week 3 Finals

Harleton 21
San Augustine 47

Connally 21
Gilmer 35

Daingerfield 30
Newton 26

Joaquin 28
Groveton 42

Palestine 0
Midlothian 28

Gladewater 27
Winnsboro 7

Carthage 52
Crandall 21

Malakoff 31
Pottsboro 38

Grapeland 8
Mart 59