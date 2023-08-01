Under the Lights Preseason: Gilmer returns to the field for first practice of the year

The Buckeyes are aiming for "continuous improvement" to maintain their success.

GILMER, Texas — "Kaizen" is a Japanese word that means "continuous improvement."

It's also the 2023 motto for the Gilmer Buckeyes Football Team, who plan to live by that term all season long.

"We want to see continuous improvement every single day of practice," said Alan Metzel, head coach for the Gilmer High School Football Team. "It's easy to say that as a motto, but it's another thing to do it."

With standards as high as Gilmer, all that extra work and sacrifice is needed to maintain their level of success. Last year, they went 11-1 before falling in the playoffs to the eventual state champions, Carthage.

This year, the goal remains the same as always. They want to be the final team standing in December.

"We always have great expectations in Gilmer. Our community expects it, our school expects it, our seniors expect it, our coaches expect it," Metzel said. "But with expectations, we have to take it one day at a time."

Gilmer will once again start off their season with a difficult task. Just like last year, week one matches up #4 Gilmer against the #3 Chapel Hill Bulldogs, back-to-back state semifinalists.

This time, it's at home in Gilmer in front of the Buckeye faithful. However, the challenge remains the same.

"It's a great measuring stick for us to find out where we are. It creates an energy to make sure we're getting ready," Metzel said. "It also gives us an evaluation marker of where we are as we head into week two."

But first, it's just the first day of practice. Like Metzel said the Buckeyes are just taking it day by day. So for now, they're just happy to be back out there playing the game they love.