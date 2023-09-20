Van Vandals ready for the battle in district play

The Vandals have started off the year 3-1 behind balanced play of their skilled offensive and defensive groups.

VAN, Texas — "It is not the critic that counts. Not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles. The credit belongs to the man in the arena." - President Theodore Roosevelt

President Roosevelt's famous speech serves a mantra for the Van Vandals football team -- inspiring that gladiatorial sense to emerge victorious. Every day has been a battle the team has embraced.

"We've had a pretty good season so far, but it's been dog fights out there," said senior Reggie Johnson. "We've been fighting. We've lost one game, but we're out here doing it."

Their only loss this season has come at the hands of the No. 1-ranked (4A) Chapel Hill Bulldogs. Now, sitting at 3-1 going into district play, the Vandals have truly been battling.

The last two weeks included a five-point win over their archrival, Lindale, followed by a one-point victory against Paris. In true Van fashion, their non-district schedule is as tough as it comes.

But like Roosevelt said, "There is no effort without error and shortcoming."

"I think we've been able to run the ball well -- a solid offense-- our defense has played out of their minds," said senior Trae Derrick. "We've won big games and we've been doing well."

Now, you can wipe that slate clean to begin play in one of the toughest districts in the state. Defending state champions and Texas high school football dynasty Carthage remains on the schedule. Center and Bullard both loom ahead also posing tough challenges.

First, it begins on Friday night, as the Vandals will travel to Brownsboro to take on the undefeated Bears to kick off district play.

"Any time you play somebody this close to you, the players are just intimately familiar with each other,"" said Van head coach Jared Moffat. "They've known each other since they were little kids, It's always a rivalry game and there's emotion involved with it being the first game in district as well. There's a lot on the line and it should be a great game."

Van is no stranger to success. They've reached the playoffs in 12 of the last 13 seasons under Moffatt's leadership.

However, they continue to take it one week at a time, beginning with Brownsboro. And as they enter the arena, the Vandals will be prepared.