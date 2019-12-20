CARTHAGE, Texas — On Friday, the Carthage Bulldogs will take the field one last time with a state championship on the line.

After 15 games, the Bulldogs have played in both blowouts and nail biters, but the end result is the same: Victory. To go undefeated is not simply a matter of talent. There has to be inspiration. For Carthage, their source of inspiration is Coach Mac.

"Coach Mac was so special to us," Carthage Head Coach Scott Surratt said. "We sure miss him."

Dennis McLaughlin, known by the team as Coach Mac, had a highly infectious personality and gentle spirit. For more than three decades, he dedicated his life to young people, both academically and athletically.

This year, Coach Mac was to continue his role as the wide receivers coach for the Bulldogs. Before the season kicked-off, Coach Mac was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. After a hard-fought four month battle, Coach Mac

"He always put a smile on everybody's faces," Carthage senior Kelvontay Dixon said. "He taught me what was right and what was wrong."

While he enjoyed coaching football, Coach Mac's true passion was coaching basketball.

"He could shoot a basketball better than anybody I've ever seen," Coach Surratt said. "He could absolutely fire."

Though gone, Coach Mac's spirit remains strong in the Carthage community. Surratt believes it is that spirit that will inspire his team one last timel

"We're playing for Coach Mac, and I'm coaching for Coach Mac."