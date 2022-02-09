UNDER THE LIGHTS: West Rusk rolls over Sabine 55-7

LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The West Rusk Raiders went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the second week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
West Rusk came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 55-7.
Click the video above for the highlights.
