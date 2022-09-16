UNDER THE LIGHTS: Brook Hill tops White Oak 55-29

BULLARD, Texas — The White Oak Roughnecks went head-to-head with the Brook Hill Guard in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Brook Hill came away with the win, defeating White Oak, 55-29.
Click the video above for the highlights.
BULLARD, Texas — The White Oak Roughnecks went head-to-head with the Brook Hill Guard in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Brook Hill came away with the win, defeating White Oak, 55-29.
Click the video above for the highlights.
Paid Advertisement