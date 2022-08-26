x
Under The Lights

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Troup topples White Oak 49-14

For more East Texas high school football action, visit https://www.cbs19.tv/under-the-lights.

TROUP, Texas — The White Oak Roughnecks went head-to-head with the Troup Tigers in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

The Tigers came away with the win, defeating the Roughnecks, 49-14.

Click the video above for the highlights.

