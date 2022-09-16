x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Under The Lights

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Whitehouse defeats Henderson 57-28

For more East Texas high school football action, visit https://www.cbs19.tv/under-the-lights.

More Videos

HENDERSON, Texas — The Whitehouse Wildcats went head-to-head with the Henderson Lions in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.

Whitehouse came away with the win, defeating Henderson, 57-28.

Click the video above for the highlights.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out