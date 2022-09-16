UNDER THE LIGHTS: Whitehouse defeats Henderson 57-28

HENDERSON, Texas — The Whitehouse Wildcats went head-to-head with the Henderson Lions in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season.
Whitehouse came away with the win, defeating Henderson, 57-28.
Click the video above for the highlights.
