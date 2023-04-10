RIVALRY WEEK: Winnsboro dominating ahead of matchup with Mount Vernon

The two rival programs will go head-to-head in our Week 7 Under the Lights Game of the Week.

WINNSBORO, Texas — The scene at Winnsboro was unforgettable one year ago this week.

The Raiders entered their matchup against their archrival Mount Vernon as the underdogs but emerged with an emotional victory in front of their home crowd.

This year, the roles are reversed.

Undefeated Winnsboro has been rolling through their schedule averaging 56 points per game. On the flip side, Mount Vernon has lost twice and fallen out of the rankings. However, everyone on the Winnsboro squad knows the Tigers are always dangerous, no matter their record.

This year, the Rugged Red will make the journey only 20 minutes up the road in another edition of the "Battle of Highway 37" in front of a rowdy Mount Vernon crowd.

"It's awesome having an environment like that and an atmosphere like that, not even being able to hear your cadence on the field," said senior quarterback Kyler Finney. "It's just a warming environment and it makes you want to play even better. I love it."

Just like last year, Finney has been setting the stat sheet on fire. He leads East Texas in every passing stat, with more than 1,600 passing yards so far. His stellar numbers also include nearly 20 passing touchdowns and no interceptions, as well as a handful of rushing touchdowns.

However, it isn't just Finney leading the way. He's joined by a multitude of talent on the Winnsboro roster with offensive firepower that strikes fear in the heart of any opposing defense.

"Offensively, you've got Will Wilcox and Camden Capeheart, who has been putting on a show," said Finney. "You also have Braydon Vance, Tristian Smajstrla, Skeet Brumley, Aiden Hammons. We just have so many skill players."

Winnsboro knows what's at stake in the big game Friday night. The emotions run even higher in a rivalry game of that magnitude. It's also difficult to not look ahead to the next couple of weeks with games against Pottsboro and Mineola, or even all the way to the playoffs. However, head coach Josh Finney makes sure to keep a clear mindset and emphasizes to his team to take things one week at a time.

"It's a marathon, not a sprint. We just have to take it one game at a time," said Coach Finney. "We've got Mount Vernon this week and it's a big rivalry game for us. But Mount Vernon is the biggest game we've got right now. We can't look ahead too far; we just have to stay focused."

One thing's for certain -- Friday night, Don Meredith Stadium in Mount Vernon will be filled to the brim with both purple and red. Whether you're a Mount Vernon or a Winnsboro fan, Finney has one piece of advice for anyone coming to watch some football fireworks.