HOOPS FOR CARTER: East Texas Basketball community comes together to help teammate battling leukemia

Carter Smith is a 6th grade basketball player from Pine Tree who is battling leukemia, and on Saturday, the East Texas basketball community had his back.

TYLER, Texas — Pine Tree 6th grader Carter Smith is currently undergoing to fight of his life, and on Saturday, the East Texas basketball community helped Carter know he's not in this fight alone.

The Pine Tree basketball star is in a battle with leukemia in his back, and to help support the Smith family during this incredibly difficult time, Pine Tree basketball organized and hosted a Tournament Saturday to benefit the Smith family.

Tickets were $8 for adults, $4 for kids, with all the proceeds going towards the Smith family and Carter's care.